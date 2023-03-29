Police arrest driver after deadly overnight hit-and-run crash on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have arrested a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s West side early Wednesday.

They say they 50-year-old man faces a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid causing death.

Police believe he was driving a pickup that hit a man on Culebra Road near NW 36th Street shortly after midnight.

The man who was killed was outside the crosswalk at the time, trying to get from one side of Culebra to the other, police said.

According to officers at the scene, a car had stopped to let him cross, but the pickup was in another lane and kept going, hitting the man.

A preliminary police report says the driver of the truck stopped briefly right after the crash, but then sped off heading east on Culebra.

It says he returned to the scene a short time later and was arrested.

As of late Wednesday morning, police had not released the names of either man.