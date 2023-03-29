Man killed in hit-and-run crash on city’s West Side, police say

A man in his 40s was hit and killed by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Culebra Road and Northwest 36th Street, not far from St. Mary’s University.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the street when a vehicle stopped for him to cross but a second vehicle, a white pickup truck, struck him from another lane.

The driver of the white pickup truck fled the scene and did not stop to render aid, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the man lived close by and shortly after the crash family members started to appear in the area.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

When found, the driver likely will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.