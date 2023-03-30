Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle by firefighters following a crash on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after midnight on Rivas Street near North Hamilton Avenue, not far from Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, the female driver claimed she was rear-ended by another vehicle before she rolled her truck into an empty lot on Rivas Street. Firefighters had to extract the woman from her vehicle, police said.

The driver did not have to be taken to the hospital as she had no apparent injuries. She was also found not to be intoxicated.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.