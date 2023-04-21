76º

Brooks Gives Back with Chanclas Y Cervezas Fiesta event on South Side

Chanclas Y Cervezas event is Saturday, April 22 at the Greenline at 2531 Sidney Brooks

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Grab your favorite chanclas and head to the Greenline at Brooks this Saturday for Chanclas y Cervezas 2023.

The event is from 5 to 11 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Proceeds benefit Brooks Gives Back which helps rejuvenate the city’s South Side.

There will be live entertainment, craft stations, food and drinks, including cervezas. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a chancla-throwing contest to be crowned Rey and Reina of Chanclas y Cervezas 2023.

For more information, visit fiestasanantonio.org.

Chanclas Y Cervezas festival: Saturday, April 22 at the Greenline at 2531 Sidney Brooks. (KSAT)

