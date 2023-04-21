Earth Day 2023: Celebrate by appreciating all that trees do for us

SAN ANTONIO – Trees are very important, as without them, we wouldn’t be alive.

It’s why, for Earth Day, many are celebrating the importance of trees and encouraging people in the community to plant them.

“We cannot live without trees,” Michael Holinsky, the city of San Antonio tree forester said.

Holinsky said trees don’t just act as nature’s AC systems.

“They clean the air, they slow down the flow of water and they stabilize our soil. So the impact of that, those floods are reduced. More importantly, the trees provide a shade. They provide habitat for wildlife and they’ll actually help us reduce our energy bills if they’re planted in just the right place and near a house,” Holinski said.

But the benefits from trees don’t end there. Trees also ease the impact of climate change and cool urban area “heat islands” that have lots of asphalt and concrete.

“Trees mitigate those impacts from flooding and rain and they’ll reduce our taxes overall, because it helps reduce the impact to our infrastructure as well,” Holinsky said. He added there are studies that show people who live near a lot of trees are physically healthier and have less hospital stays.

Heavy tree areas also boost mental health, by keeping people encouraged to get outside during hot summer days.

It’s why in honor of Earth Day, the city of San Antonio will be giving out 1,200 free trees to plant at Woodlawn Lake Park on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s really important to take care of this planet,” Holinsky said. “And part of that is being a steward of our natural areas and ensuring that we live harmoniously with everyone else and everything else on this planet. It’s the only one we’ve got. We’ve got to take care of it.”