Mortuary science students at SAC worried about program’s future after 3 instructors gone

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College students graduating this semester are worried about the program’s future and how any changes could impact their classmates who are still working towards their degrees.

Maygan Rosas is passionate about pursuing her career as a funeral director and embalmer once she completes the program at San Antonio College and takes the state exam.

But she’s worried about recent developments with staffing that have left some classes without instructors, just weeks from the end of the semester.

Rosas said three out of the five program instructors are gone.

“They were in charge of the actual embalming and anatomy portions, and they taught a lot of other courses as well. And since that is two parts of a program, two instructors just isn’t enough,” she said.

Rosas said she is also worried about how the lack of instructors will impact how she does in the state exam. She’s taken her concerns about the program to the college’s board of trustees and social media.

“If the program ceases to exist, then there’s not going to be a program for South Texas, and everybody who’s already invested so much time and money into the program, they may not have another option, and they’ll have to just completely stop,” she said.

The program is one of only four in the state and one of two on a college campus.

Ken Slavin, SAC’s marketing and strategic communications director, said the program is not in jeopardy.

SAC issued the following statement to KSAT: