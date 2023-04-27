81º

Local News

BCSO seeks driver accused of shooting up home, car on far West Side

No injuries were reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, BCSO, Far West Side, Shooting
A search is underway for a driver accused of firing gunshots at a home and a vehicle in a far West Side neighborhood, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a driver accused of firing gunshots at a home and a vehicle in a far West Side neighborhood, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Spanish Wells.

Authorities said the suspect drove down the street and fired gunshots, striking a home and a vehicle.

The gunfire caused damage to the vehicle during the shooting, according to the BCSO. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, deputies obtained video surveillance showing the suspect’s vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Charger.

Deputies said the driver has not yet been captured. Further details on the vehicle and the suspect are unknown.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

More Crime on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter