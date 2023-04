Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman’s body was found “severely decomposed” on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to a flooded creek at 8:27 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of West Commerce Street after receiving reports of a person in the water.

The woman’s body was pulled from the swift-moving water by SAFD.

Investigators and the medical examiner also responded to the scene.

SAPD said a cause of death has yet to be determined.