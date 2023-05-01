May brings Mother’s Day, Memorial Day sales

SAN ANTONIO – With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day right around the corner, May is an opportune time to find holiday sales on gifts for mom or a little something for yourself.

Mother’s Day sales

“Early this month, look for Mother’s Day sales on tech devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ shopping expert.

Consumer Reports tracks prices on many of its top-tested products annually, so the experts know the best time to buy.

Right now, think Mother’s Day. You can surprise her with something she can groove to all summer, like the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker. It’s $163.98 at Amazon. That’s about $36 off.

A fitness tracker can be a helpful tool if she’s into feeling the burn. The Fitbit Luxe, regularly $129.95, is marked down to $89.95 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and Macy’s.

In Consumer Reports’ water immersion test, this Fitbit passed the manufacturer’s claim of 164 feet for 10 minutes.

Memorial Day sales

“Memorial Day is one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. Once we get a little bit closer to the middle of the month, start searching for sales on that refrigerator or mattress you’ve had your eye on,” Gordon said. “You’re bound to find savings that will be worth the wait.”

And there are bonus savings. Memorial Day weekend, Texans pay no sales tax on many energy-efficient and water-saving appliances and products such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines.

While you wait, you can prep for outdoor entertaining.

The Monument Gas Grill 77352 is as low as $652 at Wayfair. It’s marked down from $749. CR says this is not only a good large grill for the money but also one of the highest-scoring gas grills in its ratings.

For beverages, you can score a deal on a top-rated blender.

The Vitamix ONE blender is as low as $129.95 at Wayfair. It’s typically $198.40.

May is also an excellent time to look for discounts on outdoor tools like chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers.

