More than 300 athletes compete in the 12th annual Texas Regional Games in San Antonio

The 12th annual Texas Regional Games start on Friday at the South Texas Area Regional Soccer Complex.

San Antonio – Hundreds of military, adult and youth athletes with physical disabilities are competing in San Antonio at the 2023 Texas Regional Games this weekend.

“It’s more than just a competition. It’s also a means of rehabilitation for them as well. So we have a record number of 330 athletes this year that have come from all over the United States,” said Wendy Gumbert, the event director at the Texas Regional Games.

The 12th annual Texas Regional Games kicked off on Friday morning at the S.T.A.R. Soccer Complex, next to Morgan’s Wonderland.

Athletes are competing in archery, tennis, rowing, powerlifting, cycling and track.

The Texas Regional Games are in partnership with The Hartford, Texas Regional Para Sport and San Antonio Sports.

Gumbert says more than 300 athletes are participating this year.

“We have a special group that has been training for a week before this. They are training also for the Warrior Games challenge, but it’s the Air Force Team and they are here. Seventy athletes have come from all over the United States to represent the Air Force and to train for their next competitions,” Gumbert said.

Gumbert says that through competition, athletes gain confidence, self-esteem and independence.

“There’s so many adaptive sports programs in San Antonio, but also for our military athletes, and we are over 50% wounded service members that come to this event and we all know, we are Military City USA. So it’s great to have it here,” Gumbert said.

Carlos Quintanilla traveled from Tampa, Florida, to San Antonio and is competing in powerlifting.

“It gives me a sense of outlet that I can see all these people and see the adaptive sports community just conversate with them, make new friends, make family, create new connections,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla has a message for anyone thinking of participating in the future.

“Your mind is your only limitation. You put your mind into anything, you can do anything. Nothing is impossible,” Quintanilla said.