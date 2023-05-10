San Antonio Public Library to offer multiple programs this summer, bring in several guests

This summer the San Antonio Public Library is offering opportunities to read, learn, and explore through different programs and craft opportunities.

“Each of our locations have weekly activities planned and facilitated by the children’s librarians and it’s everything from art to building things like Legos and other kinds of materials to doing stuff with STEM and robotics,” Cresencia Huff, coordinator of children services for the San Antonio Public Library said.

This summer they will also bring different guests to the 29 library locations, including magicians, musicians and writers.

“We also have a couple of live animal programs coming. We have Opera San Antonio returning with their apprentice artists to do some wonderful music and storytelling with us,” Huff said.

There is also a new children’s area at the San Antonio Central Library, that opened just in time for summer.

“Children learn through play and it’s a key component of what we do here in all our programs with young children,” Kate Simpson, manager of the children’s library at Central said.

It’s a renovated space where children can play or read. It’s filled with games and computers.

So this summer, unleash your creativity at San Antonio libraries.

For a full list of the summer guests, click here.