Bike safety expo offering children’s adventure course to take place Saturday on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Municipal Court is holding a Bike Safety Expo this weekend to help better promote bike safety as part of its Drive SAfely SA initiative.

The event will take place Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Stinson Municipal Airport Trailhead, located in the 8500 block of Mission Road on the city’s South Side.

“Bicyclist fatalities from traffic crashes can be prevented when all road users know and understand their responsibility to share the road safely,” Presiding Municipal Court Judge Carla Obledo said. “The Court urges everyone to pass bikes at a safe distance, check your blind spot before changing lanes or turning, and yield the right of way to cyclists. Most importantly, obey the speed limit and focus on the road when behind the wheel.”

The expo will offer a safe, family-friendly trail for a family bicycle ride, a children’s adventure course, multiple booths and experienced cyclists to help teach and adjust biking gear.

May is Bicycle Safety Month. The press release said bicycling accidents happen many ways including biking unsafely, failure to share the road, improper turns, unsafe lane changes and improper passing, speeding, running a red light or stop sign, and driver/bicyclist inattention or distraction.

