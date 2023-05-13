Past flood victims prepare as severe weather nears Bexar County

Bexar County emergency officials are asking people who live in flood zones or near those areas to take precautions as heavy rain chances approach starting Friday and into the weekend.

San Antonio – Bexar County emergency officials are asking people who live in flood zones or near those areas to take precautions as heavy rain chances approach starting Friday and into the weekend.

Darrol Hicks, who lives in a neighborhood near Heath Lane and Grissom Road, lost a car, furniture, and even a pool in a flash flood in July 2021.

“I’m not looking forward to that happening again,” he said.

While Hicks’ home was flooded, he said his neighbors had some of the worst damage from the flooding.

“One second the floor was dry, and the next thing you know, we were standing there with boots,” he remembered.

The San Antonio River Authority Flood Map shows Hicks’ neighborhood is within the flood area.

Hicks now has a flood plan and insurance, and while many of his neighbors have sold and moved away, he gives new neighbors some sound advice.

“Just make sure you have the flood insurance and make sure your car is insured because we didn’t get reimbursed for a lot of the stuff that we had,” he said.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Heavy rain possible at times this week around San Antonio - especially over Mother’s Day Weekend

Check the radar and the forecast daily on KSAT 12, the KSAT Weather Authority App, and on the KSAT Weather page.