68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Kerrville takes precautions after diesel leak reported near water treatment plant

City officials say the leak was likely caused by Friday’s storm

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kerrville
Friday night’s storm led to a diesel leak at a business near the City of Kerrville’s water treatment plant, according to officials.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Friday night’s storm led to a diesel leak at a business near the City of Kerrville’s water treatment plant, according to officials.

The leak has prompted the city to switch from surface water to groundwater wells. This will continue until the water plant is able to come back online sometime next week, city officials said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is aware of the leak and is working with the business owner to resolve the situation.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter