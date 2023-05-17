Harlandale ISD cancels school at Stonewall Flanders Elementary, Fenley Center due to area power outages

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlandale Independent School District announced school closures due to power outages late Tuesday.

The closures include Stonewall Flanders Elementary and the Fenley Center. Both campuses will be closed Wednesday, May 17. as an abundance of caution, said the district in a press release.

Harlandale ISD came to the decision after CPS Energy informed them of an issue with a transformer that caused a power outage at the two locations.

Closures only apply to students in the Stonewall Flanders campus and the Fenley Center. Staff is still expected to report as usual, said the release.

The district’s crews will continue to work with CPS Energy to restore power, hoping to resume normal operations as quickly as possible.

Additionally, the district thanked the community for their understanding and cooperation.