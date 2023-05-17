San Antonio man arrested for involvement in capitol insurrection after sharing videos on Facebook, records reveal

Photos allegedly show Frederic Fiol at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is facing federal charges after an FBI investigation revealed his alleged involvement in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Frederic Fiol, 41, sent photos and videos to Facebook friends on at least two separate occasions that showed him filming from inside the Capitol during the insurrection, according to a federal arrest warrant.

Fiol is facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes or disrupts Government business or official functions.

Prior to the insurrection, Facebook Messenger records show Fiol sent screenshots of multiple Amazon shopping orders to someone accompanied by text that reads “Gearing up to go help save western civilization as we know it.” The orders show items like American flag pants, gloves, goggles and what appears to be an American flag.

The arrest warrant states that Fiol also sent videos on Facebook Messenger to multiple people showing his viewpoint from inside the Capitol during the insurrection and then used the “unsend” feature to make the messages disappear.

One of the Facebook Messenger conversations shows Fiol sent someone a video of someone filming from inside the Capitol and the person questioned Fiol, asking “Hey buddy. How you doing? It’s uh… what’s going on in Texas, or what is this?” Fiol responded saying “Washington D.C.”

The friend then said “Oh okay. I see. It’s people f***in’ responding to Trump’s b******t.”

Fiol and the friend exchanged more messages before Fiol stated “I made history,” the affidavit states.

According to the arrest warrant, cell phone data showed Fiol’s phone pinging from cell phone towers that are consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior of the Capitol building.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers were able to confirm Fiol booked flights from San Antonio International Airport to Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington on Jan. 5, 2021. Flight records show he booked a return flight to San Antonio on Jan. 7, 2021.

FBI investigators reviewed CCTV video surveillance taken inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection, which also appear to show Fiol.

U.S. Department of Justice records show Fiol is one of 80 people in Texas who have been arrested on charges related to the insurrection.