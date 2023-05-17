Single-day tickets now on sale for Austin City Limits Music Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: General view of atmosphere during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

AUSTIN, Texas – The sought-after single-day tickets for Austin City Limits Music Festival have been released just a week after the popular event announced the lineup for 2023.

Single-day ticket prices start at $170. Prices start at $335 for three-day general admission tickets for weekends one and two for American Express customers. Three-day tickets are $375 for regular general admission.

This year ACL will take place October 6-8 and 13-15 at Austin’s Zilker Park.

ACL is one of the largest outdoor music events in Texas and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of people to Austin.

Some of the headliners for this year include major acts like Kendrick Lamar and the Foo Fighters.

Additional headliners for the three-day festival include Mumford & Sons, Odesza, the Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, the 1975 and Hozier. View the full lineup here.