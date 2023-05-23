79º

Two in custody after gambling bust, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

Bust happened near FM 78 and Beech Trail on the Northeast Side

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Northeast Side gambling bust (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – At least two people were taken into custody during a gambling bust on Monday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO’s Organized Crime Division received complaints about gambling at an establishment near FM 78 and Beech Trail on the Northeast Side.

Deputies obtained a search warrant after they said they confirmed the illegal activity. When they arrived at the suite, no one wanted to open the door after several knocks and announcements, according to BCSO.

Deputies breached the door and found gambling slot machines and two men and eight women gambling, BCSO said.

The woman in charge of the business and a man in the parking lot who was near the door and was in possession of marijuana and a firearm were detained, according to BCSO. Their charges are unknown at this time.

BCSO said everyone was compliant once the establishment was breached. No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how many gambling machines were seized during the bust, as deputies were still investigating.

Northeast Side gambling bust (KSAT)

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

