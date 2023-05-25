Late-night hit-and-run sends driver to hospital on far West Side, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another is on the run after a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alamo Parkway and Jasmine Way, not far from Culebra Road and just outside Loop 1604.

According to deputies, a man in his 40s was driving when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. That’s when, deputies say, the other vehicle did not stop to render aid and instead sped off.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with minor injuries. Deputies do not have a description of the other vehicle.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and EMS both responded to the call.

When found, the other driver may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, deputies said.