Man facing eviction arrested for making terroristic threats against FBI, Bexar County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, JP

Karl Keene was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat against law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was facing eviction was arrested for threatening federal and Bexar County law enforcement officials.

According to a news release from Bexar County Pct. 4 Constable Kathryn Brown, a deputy constable knocked on the door of the suspect, Karl Keene, in an attempt to serve an eviction citation on May 19.

No one answered at Keene’s door, but later in the day he started to leave a series of threatening messages with the FBI, the Bexar County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the Justice of the Peace. Many of the messages referred to “using a shotgun and shooting through the door at law enforcement,” Brown said.

The Southwest Texas Fusion Center on Tuesday released an Officer Safety Bulletin urging all officers coming into contact with Keene to use caution.

“It was time the guns get turned on the police instead of police getting to run wild on people,” Keene is referenced as stating, the news release said.

On Thursday, a warrant was executed for Keene and he was arrested without incident on a charge of terroristic threat against law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

