Woman killed after falling from golf cart in the Dominion; driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed and a man charged with intoxication manslaughter following a crash involving a golf cart in the Dominion.

According to San Antonio police, a 53-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were riding in a golf car on a private road on Dominion Drive around 11:14 p.m. Thursday, when the man took a left turn and lost control of the golf cart.

The woman fell out of the golf cart and hit her head, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers at the scene determined that the man was intoxicated and arrested him on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

It’s not immediately known what the relationship is between the man and the woman.

