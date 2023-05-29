WATCH LIVE: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – (Update: This event is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will hold a ceremony on Monday morning to commemorate Memorial Day.

The ceremony will include a wreath-laying presentation, a speech from Maj. Gen. US Army (Ret.) Alfred Valenzuela, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps from the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own.”

It starts at 9 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

