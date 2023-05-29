76º

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony

Ceremony will include remarks from Maj. Gen. US Army (Ret.) Alfred Valenzuela

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Memorial Day, Fort Sam Houston
First public Memorial Day ceremony held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery since 2019

SAN ANTONIO(Update: This event is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will hold a ceremony on Monday morning to commemorate Memorial Day.

The ceremony will include a wreath-laying presentation, a speech from Maj. Gen. US Army (Ret.) Alfred Valenzuela, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps from the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own.”

It starts at 9 a.m., and it will be livestreamed in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram