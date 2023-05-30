Free summer meals for kids at IDEA public schools

Starting today, IDEA public schools will offer free meals to children 18 years and younger.

SAN ANTONIO – Any child that is 18 years or younger will have access to free meals this summer through IDEA public schools.

Starting Tuesday, May 30, through July 21, the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA will offer free summer meals to children in the San Antonio community.

The meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be consumed in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from July 3 through July 7.

“Children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Fernando Aguilar, VP of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

According to Feeding America, one in six children in Texas faces hunger. The free meals are part of IDEA’s commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in local communities.

For families needing more information on meals, they can contact the cafeteria manager at any IDEA campus.

See a map and listing of all 15 IDEA schools in San Antonio.