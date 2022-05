NEISD announces free meal program for summer

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.

“We know that hunger doesn’t end with the school year,” said Sharon Glosson, Executive Director of NEISD School Nutrition Services. “More than half of the families in NEISD are considered economically disadvantaged and depend on school meals for daily nutrition. The summer meal program gives children access to nutritious meals all summer.”

All locations will be closed on July 4.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOOD to 304-304.

For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100.