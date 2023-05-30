Frio County chase ends in standoff, woman shooting herself, DPS says

A woman led law enforcement on a chase through Medina and Frio counties on Tuesday before barricading herself in a vehicle and shooting herself, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – A woman led law enforcement on a vehicle chase through Medina and Frio counties on Tuesday before barricading herself in a vehicle and shooting herself, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.

According to Sgt. Orlando DeLuna Jr., a DPS public information officer, a DPS trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation somewhere on Interstate 35 around 6 a.m. in the Medina and Frio county area.

The woman evaded DPS and led law enforcement on a chase through Medina and Frio counties before her vehicle stopped due to mechanical failure at FM 472 in Big Foot, a community in Frio County, authorities said.

The woman then barricaded herself in the vehicle for an unspecified amount of time and walked away from her vehicle and ended up shooting herself, DeLuna said. She was taken to a Frio County hospital in an unknown condition.

DeLuna said it’s not known if the shooting was accidental or intentional or why the woman was evading law enforcement. She was alone in the vehicle.

A portion of FM 472 is closed due to the incident.

The investigation will continue.