San Antonio Shoemakers granted $90M renewal contract to make athletic shoes for military members

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Shoemakers will continue to make specialized footwear for members of the military thanks to a contract renewal worth $90.59 million.

The San Antonio-based company announced on Tuesday that it was awarded a renewal contract with the Defense Logistics Agency to make more “Mission 1″ athletic shoes.

The DLA first awarded the contract to SAS in 2017 in an effort to merge “a new level of American warfighter support” with an athletic shape.

Mission 1 Shoes by San Antonio Shoemakers (San Antonio Shoes)

With the renewal, SAS will supply the “Mission 1″ shoe to Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard members for three more years.

The shoes will be used in basic training, the release adds. “Mission 1″ shoes will be also available for sale to the general public.

“We take great pride in our partnership with the DLA and the opportunity it provides us to continue serving our military,” SAS CEO Nancy Richardson said in a news release. “At SAS, we know it’s all about the fit - that’s why we spent four years perfecting the shoe, ensuring only the highest quality and comfort for our service members.”

The contract ends in March 2026 with no option periods available.