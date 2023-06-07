Spurs’ Tre Jones donates $25K to Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas in Uvalde

June 6, 2023, Uvalde, TX: San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones presents a signed canvas to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs’ Tre Jones donated $25,000 to the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas in Uvalde during a “Healing Through Sports” grief camp, where he spent time with survivors at a half-day basketball clinic Tuesday.

The donation comes after Jones was named a finalist for NBA Cares’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award in May.

Jones and Spurs Sports & Entertainment volunteers partnered with the center to host the grief camp for 25 children affected by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

Children played fun basketball activities at the event and received grief education and emotional support from experienced counselors from the Children’s Bereavement Center.

Additionally, Jones was able to get a sneak peek of the Children’s Bereavement Center in Uvalde, which is scheduled to open in late June and will provide grief support services, counseling, camps, and support groups for children and adults in the Uvalde community.

June 6, 2023, Uvalde, TX: San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones tours the Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)