SOUTH TEXAS PRIDE PODCAST: Comedian AJ Rivas shares social media origins, how life changed after going viral

Join KSAT Digital Journalist Ivan Herrera and AJ Rivas on Episode 2 of the South Texas Pride Podcast

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Digital creator, influencer, and comedian AJ Rivas joined this week’s South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss his social media origins, how his life changed after going viral, and his upcoming Pride comedy show.

Find out more about AJ by following his Instagram and Tik Tok accounts.

AJ Rivas joins the South Texas Pride podcast (KSAT)

If you have any Pride events or story ideas you’d like to share with KSAT’s South Texas Pride, email Pride@KSAT.com.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

