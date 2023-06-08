SOUTH TEXAS PRIDE PODCAST: Comedian AJ Rivas shares social media origins, how life changed after going viral

SAN ANTONIO – Digital creator, influencer, and comedian AJ Rivas joined this week’s South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss his social media origins, how his life changed after going viral, and his upcoming Pride comedy show.

Find out more about AJ by following his Instagram and Tik Tok accounts.

Watch the entire podcast in the video player above.

AJ Rivas joins the South Texas Pride podcast (KSAT)

