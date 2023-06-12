Small businesses preparing for financial hit if governor signs bill eliminating vehicle inspections

SAN ANTONIO – A bill that would eliminate car inspections is awaiting the governor’s signature after being passed by the Texas House and Senate.

House Bill 3297 would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, and would no longer require you to get the yearly car inspection, but you still have to pay a $7.50 fee.

Seventeen Texas counties that currently require emissions inspections would still mandate annual tests regardless of the bill, but Bexar County is not included.

Small inspection business are already fearing the consequences what this bill could have for them.

“I don’t think they should do it,” said John Ellis, owner of John’s Inspection Station. “It is going to hurt us.”

For more than 20 years, Ellis and his daughter run their inspection station on South Flores Street

About 20 to 30 cars visit the small shop daily, and if the bill becomes law, Ellis fears for not only his business but the safety of his drivers.

“There’s going to be cars out there, their brakes are going to be bad, lights broken,”Ellis said. “It’s for the safety of everybody.”

Ellis is hoping Bexar County gets added to the list of counties that requires emission tests, but that might not happen until 2026.

For now, Ellis is holding out hope.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” Ellis said.

