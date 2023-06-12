San Antonio River Walk named one of most beautiful sights in the world

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk is getting major props after a new report listed it as one of the most beautiful sights in the world.

Kuoni, a travel website, recently released its report of the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world and the San Antonio River Walk came in at No. 16.

To create the report, Kuoni analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as ‘beautiful’ most often.

The U.S. had five spots that made the top 20 list:

1. New York City - Central Park

3. Las Vegas - Fountains of Bellagio

10. Seattle - Chihuly Garden and Glass

15. San Francisco - Golden Gate Bridge

16. San Antonio - San Antonio River Walk

You may have visited the San Antonio River Walk if your native to the area but do you know its history?

The origins of the San Antonio River Walk date back to the 1920s, when disaster struck South Texas. You can learn more about the history of the River Walk on KSAT.

