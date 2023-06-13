One of Vrbo’s top vacation homes for 2023 is 80 minutes from San Antonio

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – A vacation home 80 minutes from downtown San Antonio has been named one of the top U.S. vacation homes of the year.

Vrbo, a rental website that allows property owners to rent out their homes for short vacation stays, recently released its list of the top vacation homes of the year for 2023.

“There are more than two million private vacation rentals on Vrbo, so there are many amazing choices. This year’s Vacation Homes of the Year range from an urban oasis and a cozy ranch home under $400 a night to a beachfront estate that can sleep the whole family and more,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

Riverfront Hideaway in Dripping Springs (Vrbo)

Coming in at No. 6 is the Riverfront Hideaway in Dripping Springs.

The 2,150-square-foot house has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and can accommodate up to six guests.

Costs to rent Riverfront Hideaway average around $400 a night depending on the dates of your stay.

The home sits on five acres of land with direct river access and breathtaking views of the rolling Hill Country landscape, according to a press release from VRBO.

It’s the only vacation rental in Texas that made the list.