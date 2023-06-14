Man robbed, hit by vehicle after leaving Northwest Side bank with bag full of money, SAPD says

A man was robbed and hit by a vehicle on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, outside a business in the 4800 block of Research Drive.

SAPD Sgt. Michael Oliva said the man was hit at around 11 a.m. Wednesday outside his business in the 4800 block of Research Drive, not far from Huebner and Fredericksburg roads.

The man, in his 50s, had gone to a bank on Wurzbach Road to withdraw a large sum of money, Oliva said. When he left the bank with a bag full of money, the suspects followed him in a black Lexus SUV.

The victim didn’t know the SUV was tailing him. When the victim parked outside his business and exited his vehicle, the robbers drove up to him and a masked man grabbed the bag of money, Oliva said.

As the robbers drove off, the man was hit by the vehicle and knocked down. It is unclear if the victim was standing too close or was trying to stop them from fleeing, Oliva said.

The robbers left with the bag of money, and the victim suffered injuries to his head and arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appeared that the suspects were hanging out at the bank and waiting for someone to make a big withdrawal, an act called jugging.

Oliva warned people to be cautious when withdrawing money, as he said that type of crime is trending.

The robbers did not display any weapons and the Lexus had two license plates. Once identified, they will face charges of aggravated robbery.

