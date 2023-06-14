San Antonio police looking for pair who made a mess, murdered a man overnight

Police are looking for two people who shot a man after he confronted them about picking up their trash.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to track down two men in connection with a murder that stemmed from a dispute over discarded trash outside a Northwest Side laundromat.

They say a 48-year-old man who confronted the pair and asked them to pick up after themselves was shot and killed early Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside E-Z Wash in the 4100 block of Gardendale.

Officers at the scene said the victim and a woman were cleaning the business when they noticed two men outside, eating and making a mess.

The trash that police believe led to the trouble remained outside the business hours after the deadly shooting. (KSAT 12 News)

They said the woman initially approached the men and asked them to clean up after themselves, then one of them slapped her twice.

She went back inside the business and told her boyfriend, who then confronted the pair, police said.

One of the men shot the boyfriend, killing him, police said. Both the shooter and the other man then ran away.

A detective told KSAT 12 News early on that no arrests had been made and he did not have a description of the shooter or the other man.

However, the business appeared to have surveillance cameras, both inside and outside. So far, though, it isn’t clear whether they captured anything that might help in the investigation.

At least two other customers were inside the laundromat when the shooting happened.

They spoke to police but declined to talk with KSAT 12 News on camera.