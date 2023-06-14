93º

SOUTH TEXAS PRIDE PODCAST: DEI growth leader discusses expanding queer visibility in workplace, growth strategies

Join KSAT Digital Journalist Ivan Herrera and Blue Flores on Episode 3 of the South Texas Pride Podcast

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Flores -- a growth-to-market advisor, digital nomad and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) growth leader -- joined the South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss challenges and efforts to expand queer visibility in the workplace.

Blue also discussed personal growth strategies, among other related topics.

KSAT Digital Journalist Ivan Herrera and guest Blue Flores, a growth-to-market advisor and DEI growth leader (KSAT)

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

