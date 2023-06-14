SOUTH TEXAS PRIDE PODCAST: DEI growth leader discusses expanding queer visibility in workplace, growth strategies

Blue Flores -- a growth-to-market advisor, digital nomad and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) growth leader -- joined the South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss challenges and efforts to expand queer visibility in the workplace.

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Flores -- a growth-to-market advisor, digital nomad and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) growth leader -- joined the South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss challenges and efforts to expand queer visibility in the workplace.

Blue also discussed personal growth strategies, among other related topics.

Watch the entire podcast in the video player.

KSAT Digital Journalist Ivan Herrera and guest Blue Flores, a growth-to-market advisor and DEI growth leader (KSAT)

Find other South Texas Pride podcast episodes here

Celebrate Pride Month at these events in San Antonio

If you have any Pride events or story ideas you’d like to share with KSAT’s South Texas Pride, email Pride@KSAT.com.