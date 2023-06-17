Community uplifts men, boys to promote health before Father’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio organizations are wrapping up National Men’s Health Week with programs targeting wellness and fatherhood ahead of Father’s Day.

“It’s important for us to be here to offer them the resources…combine it with things they love like basketball,” Senior Living Health Director of Walzem Family YMCA Kallie Gower said.

On the East Side, San Antonio Metro Health partnered with the Walzem Family YMCA to host the first annual “Hoops and Health” fair to help connect people to local health resources.

“From jump…we’re taught to be tough. Don’t whine, don’t complain…all those narratives really present a barrier from them seeking better health and better resources,” Diabetes Program Coordinator of San Antonio Metro Health, Julius Hunter, said.

Metro Health partners are also using this event as an opportunity to remind people of the prevalence of diabetes in Bexar County.

“Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death here in Bexar County. One out of every seven adult residents have diabetes,” Hunter explained.

San Antonio resident, Raphel Johnson, said he is participating in the basketball component of the health fair in an effort to prevent morbidities.

“It’s a forever learning experience. We need to continue to do these things in order to progress health throughout the generations,” Johnson shared.

In downtown, the San Antonio Fatherhood Campaign group also used Saturday morning to promote men’s wellness with the 23rd annual “Fathers Day Fiesta” ceremony honoring 20 men for their dedication to fatherhood.

“We understand the issues of systemic trauma and oppression and what we do here…during this particular holiday is to honor men of our communities,” San Antonio Fatherhood Campaign Manager Sam Gomez said.

Ultimately, social advocates hope men in the community take the initiative in leading themselves and their families.