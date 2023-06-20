ClarityCon celebrates 10 years bringing experts together for children’s mental health summit

SAN ANTONIO – Clarity Child Guidance Center continues its mission to support children and families in their pursuit of mental wellness regardless of their ability to pay. They are the only nonprofit mental health treatment center in South Texas for kids 3 to 17.

Since 2013, ClarityCon has brought together teachers, counselors, nurses, psychologists, and other healthcare professionals with renowned experts to educate and focus on the social and mental well-being of children.

ClarityCon 2023 will be held at the JW Marriot San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.

Attendees can expect 40 expert speakers, multiple exhibitions and presentations focusing on topics like human trafficking, juvenile justice, immigrant youth, eating disorders and more.

The conference will provide 12 hours of professional development (CEU and CNE) and offer continuing education certificates.

To register and learn more, visit the ClarityCon registration page.

