Driver, 50, injured by glass after someone shot at his vehicle on I-10 access road

Victim flagged down officer performing traffic stop for help

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

9900 block of I-10 West (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old driver was injured after his vehicle was shot at while he was on the I-10 West access road near Wurzbach Road, according to San Antonio police.

The man flagged down an officer performing a traffic stop nearby Monday afternoon after someone pulled up to his vehicle and shot twice.

The man was not hit by gunfire, but the glass from the impact injured him, police said.

Officers said the man didn’t believe it was a road rage shooting and wasn’t sure why someone shot at his vehicle.

The Homicide Unit and crime scene investigators are following up to find more clues.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

