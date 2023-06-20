Man found dead in Central Texas lake during welfare check

A man was found dead in Stillhouse Lake in Central Texas after his wife reported him missing last week, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said at 11 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Union Grove Park on Stillhouse Lake, near Belton, for a welfare check.

A woman reported that her husband had been camping at the park, and she hadn’t heard from him in about 24 hours.

A witness said they saw the man on Thursday, but couldn’t recall a specific time, BCSO said in a news release.

BCSO deputies, the Corp of Engineer Rangers and a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden went to the lake on Thursday to search for him.

The man’s body was recovered after a quick search, BCSO said.

He was identified as 72-year-old Dean Harbert of Round Rock.

The lake is located about 50 miles north of Round Rock.

Read also: