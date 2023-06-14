82º

Man drowns while swimming with sons on Galveston beach, reports say

Sons took man to shore where stranger performed CPR

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

GALVESTON – A 38-year-old man drowned while he was swimming with his sons on a Galveston beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported that the man, 38, went underwater after 2 p.m. at the Galveston West End beach.

He was with his two children, who were wearing life jackets, KTRK reported. The children were able to take their father to shore, where a stranger performed CPR.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

KTRK reported that this is the fourth drowning on Galveston Island this year.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

