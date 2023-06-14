1 killed when gym roof partially collapses at Texas high school

A construction worker was killed and three others were injured when the roof of a boys gym at Friendswood High School partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Friendswood ISD said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Details on what caused the roof to partially collapse are unknown at this time, but Friendswood ISD said that area was under construction.

Four construction workers were taken to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. No students or school employees were involved.

Friendswood ISD said the accident took place within the current construction site. The campus will remain closed until further notice.

“We are heartbroken for the family. Please continue to lift them up in prayer,” the district said.

