Great Graduates: Christian Fox, TAMU-SA

SAN ANTONIO – Christian Fox, 23, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in history from Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Fox received two scholarships from Opportunity Home San Antonio, which has helped him throughout his college years.

Fox, who came from a single-parent household, achieved his goals as a full-time student studying something he enjoys.

Fox’s education has given him the chance to earn recognition from the dean’s list and president’s list by maintaining a 3.66 grade point average.

“The reason why I was able to achieve that is because I’m studying something that I’m really interested in, and I just come to school, go to class, do the work and go home,” Fox said.

Fox wants incoming freshmen to follow important advice that helped him get through school.

“Student loans, save them for last,” Fox said. “Get as much aid as possible. Study something that you’re really interested in. Just follow your goals. Don’t give up, even if times are tough.”

Fox will continue his education at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he will be working on a master’s degree in history.

Fox said he plans to work at a museum in the future.