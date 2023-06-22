Man sentenced to 37 years after jury finds him guilty of continuous sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury on Thursday sentenced him to 37 years in prison after convicting him on multiple charges.

Rosalio Deharo, 54, was found guilty of continuous sexual assault, two counts of indecency by contact, and indecency by exposure.

He is not eligible for parole, so he must serve the full 37-year sentence.

He could have faced up to life in prison for the crimes.

The charges stem from a single victim, but two others testified during the trial that they had also suffered abuse from Deharo.

“In this case, the jury believed the defendant deserved to be imprisoned and separated from society. This behavior can never be justified or excused,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We are glad for this verdict, and we want abusers to know that we will vigorously prosecute them when we have sufficient evidence.”