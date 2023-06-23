Woman arrested for credit card abuse is facing similar charges for other incidents this year

A woman accused of stealing a wallet and using someone else’s credit cards to charge more than $2,000 was arrested for credit card abuse, and not for the first time.

Elanda Kay Crawford, 49, is accused of stealing someone’s wallet in May. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, she used another woman’s stolen credit cards to buy gift cards and merchandise at a Windcrest Home Depot on two occasions.

She’s awaiting indictment on eight theft or credit card abuse charges from this year alone, and awaiting trial for a theft charge from 2022.

Online court records show Crawford has a criminal record with dozens of arrests dating back to 1992 and that she has served time in prison for forgery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

She’s currently being held in the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $68,000.