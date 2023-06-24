11 teachers walk out of day care at once, leaving families scrambling

Staff at a Northwest Side day care walked out all at once, leaving families scrambling to find a new place to care for their children this summer.

SAN ANTONIO – Staff at a Northwest Side day care walked out all at once, leaving families scrambling to find a new place to care for their children this summer.

A sign at the door of Appletree Day School notified parents the day care hopes to be open by next week. Staff members told KSAT 11 teachers quit this week.

Earlier this month, the daycare was sold to a new owner. Staff members shared concerns about the new management and payroll being late.

One of those teachers urges parents to vet child care facilities closely.

“You want your kids to be with someone who will nurture them and guide them, make sure they’re doing the right thing, teach them the proper way to be a member of society. You dont want just anyone watching your children,” the former day care teacher told KSAT.

The owner of the day care, now named Little Hero’s Learning Center, says all payroll obligations by new ownership are up to date.

The owner said they are open per licensing, hiring and enrolling children. They declined an interview for further comment.