Pearl, Market Square land spots on USA Today 10 best lists

Voted one of the top Farmers Markets in the country, Pearl Farmers Market is nominated for the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl — San Antonio’s outdoor space that mixes community and food — had tenants land in a couple of spots on USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list.

The list highlights the best in contests that cover categories such as destination, food and drink, hotels and things to do.

The nominees are submitted by a panel of experts.

Several places on the property were selected for various categories.

Pearl Markets, which puts on the famous farmers market on Saturday and Sunday, was nominated for “Best Farmers Market.”

The Food Hall at Bottling Department was nominated for “Best Food Hall.”

Food Hall at Bottling Department is nominated for the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. (The Pearl)

“This is one of the best compliments we can receive, and we want to thank our community and visitors for once again putting Pearl on this list and shining the national spotlight on Pearl’s Farmers Market and Food Hall at Bottling Department,” CEO Mesha Millsap said.

Also joining the Pearl is San Antonio’s Historic Market Square, which was nominated for “Best Public Market.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed gratitude for the recognition San Antonio received through the nominations.

“We are thrilled to see San Antonio represented on this year’s 10Best list of nominees,” Nirenberg said. “Both Pearl and Market Square are two of some of our city’s most beloved destinations within our beautiful city, and we hope the voters will come out in full force to demonstrate our pride of place.”

Daily voting for readers’ favorite spots is open now through July 3. You can vote once per day.

To see a full list of categories and nominees, click here.