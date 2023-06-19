PopStroke mini golf entertainment venue coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A mini golf entertainment venue co-owned by Tiger Woods is coming to San Antonio.

PopStroke’s first San Antonio location is planned for the North Side — on the southeast quadrant of the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the address is near Anthem Parkway and Presideo Parkway and will feature food and drink services, 37 outdoor mini golf holes and an outdoor children’s playground area.

The project is expected to break ground in August and is slated to be completed by March 2024.

PopStroke venues typically feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods. One that incorporates undulations, fairways, bunkers and tricky hole locations meant to challenge even experienced golfers, and another that is more geared for families and new golfers.

There are currently five PopStroke locations open in Florida, one in Arizona and one in Katy, near Houston.

The company has yet to publicly announce the San Antonio venue.