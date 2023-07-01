Deputies asking for public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Julissa Barron was last seen Friday night in the 900 block of Cozumel Emerald.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday on the far West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Julissa Barron disappeared Friday evening, around 8:50 p.m., in the 900 block of Cozumel Emerald.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white “Rugrats” top, white pants and black Crocs.

Barron is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall. BCSO said she also has medical conditions that require medication.

If someone is found harboring Barron, they may face charges for harboring a runaway, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor, according to the BCSO.

The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine that won’t exceed $5,000.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org