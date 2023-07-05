94º

Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in Commerce Street robbery

The suspects shot at the employee with BB guns

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Crime Stoppers are seeking tips on suspects that robbed a vape shop on Commerce Street last month. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for suspects and their grey pickup truck after three men robbed and shot at a store clerk with BB guns.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 6, three men entered the Vape City at 4801 W. Commerce St. and attempted to make a tobacco purchase.

The male employee denied the purchase since one of the suspects was a minor.

The suspects briefly exited the store and returned with BB guns, shooting and injuring the employee, police said.

They grabbed several items from the store and fled in a grey pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

