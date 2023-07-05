Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in Commerce Street robbery

Crime Stoppers are seeking tips on suspects that robbed a vape shop on Commerce Street last month.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for suspects and their grey pickup truck after three men robbed and shot at a store clerk with BB guns.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 6, three men entered the Vape City at 4801 W. Commerce St. and attempted to make a tobacco purchase.

The male employee denied the purchase since one of the suspects was a minor.

The suspects briefly exited the store and returned with BB guns, shooting and injuring the employee, police said.

They grabbed several items from the store and fled in a grey pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.