Family seeking justice after loved one killed in hit-and-run

A family is in shock and disbelief after their loved one, 29-year-old Isai Alvarado, was struck by a car and left for dead.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday as Alvarado crossed the street in the 900 block of San Pedro Ave.

Today his family is holding on to the memories Alvarado left them.

“He was definitely somebody who was a big kid at heart,” Andres Jimenez, Alvarado’s nephew, said. “Although [he] was really responsible as an adult, [he] still had a lot of the childish part of him that took over every day.

The family is now coping with grief and a strong desire for justice.

“You’re dealing with preparing for a funeral and going through all those arrangements, walking the cemetery, picking a plot, picking out a casket and at the same time, in the back of your mind, you can’t quite let go of the fact that you still have a whole other aspect of it where you’re pursuing somebody who left someone there and didn’t quite care for their life enough to stop and assist them,” Jimenez said.

San Antonio police say the person involved in the hit-and-run was driving a black four-door sedan.

A ride-share driver witnessed the incident and stopped.

“He had compassion,” Jimenez said. “He had respect for another human, being [able] to stop. He helped make sure they were okay and stay there and speak on what he saw.”

The family of Alvarado says that the driver who hit him lacked compassion and respect.

The family hopes the nearby VIA bus station cameras captured the incident.

“We know there’s a process for everything, but just don’t red tape us, right? We want to find some closure and be able to figure out what we need to figure out to start to put this to rest, hopefully soon,” Jimenez said.