Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car, SAPD say

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday near Evergreen St. and San Pedro Ave.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to crash just after 3 a.m. on June 25, 2023 near Evergreen Street and San Pedro Avenue by the VIA transit station. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A young man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a car just north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday near Evergreen Street and San Pedro Avenue by the VIA transit station.

Police at the scene said the driver that struck the man did not stop to render aid. Officers described the vehicle as a black 4-door sedan.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other information was provided.

KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

